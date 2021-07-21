People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 116,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,173 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $15.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,659 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

