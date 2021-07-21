National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Down to $53.30

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.30, but opened at $51.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 52,445 shares changing hands.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

