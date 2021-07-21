Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,673,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infrax Systems stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,278,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,004,051. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

