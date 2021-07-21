Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,673,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infrax Systems stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,278,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,004,051. Infrax Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
