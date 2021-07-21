Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.23. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 3,075 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 227,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

