HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,177 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).
Shares of HSV traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 957.50 ($12.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,065. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 104.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 960.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
