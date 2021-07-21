HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,177 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

Shares of HSV traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 957.50 ($12.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,065. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 104.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 960.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,048 shares of company stock worth $46,695,328.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

