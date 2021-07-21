A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BAG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 558 ($7.29). The stock had a trading volume of 149,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £625.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.85. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders have bought 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,800 over the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

