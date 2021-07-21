Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Cut to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SUMO stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 495 ($6.47). 1,216,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.77. The company has a market cap of £848.73 million and a P/E ratio of 495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.77).

In related news, insider Carl Cavers acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

