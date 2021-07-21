Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,576 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.94% of Core Laboratories worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,772. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.