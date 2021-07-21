Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $767.00 million, a P/E ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

