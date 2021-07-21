Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 3,947 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.91. 124,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,314. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

