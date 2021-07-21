Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 929,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kingswood Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWAC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

