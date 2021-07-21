83,477 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $3,412,759,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $130,605,000.

BMBL stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

