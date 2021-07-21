Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $31,702,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

