Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.52. 74,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,167,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

