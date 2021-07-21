Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 25,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,820,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

