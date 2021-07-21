Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Short Interest Update

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HHDS remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Highlands REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.