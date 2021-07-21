ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 5%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.35 and last traded at $80.35. 751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 339,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

