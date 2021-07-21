Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.60-9.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.59. The company had a trading volume of 153,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,785. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

