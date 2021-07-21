Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $193.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

