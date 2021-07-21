Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 799.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Radware were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

