Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 622.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,209 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of The Timken worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

