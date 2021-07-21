ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 2.3%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 1,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,951,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.