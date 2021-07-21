IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 2.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $87.15. Approximately 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.05.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 623.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

