Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $71.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $111,171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

