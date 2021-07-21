Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives $24.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELEZF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$24.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. Endesa has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

