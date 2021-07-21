Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

