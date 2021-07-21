Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of DOV opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $163.74.

Get Dover alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.