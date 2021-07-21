Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

