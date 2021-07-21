RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00109834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00144987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.53 or 0.99830320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

