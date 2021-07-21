100,000 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,000,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $7,000,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth $13,026,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $9,666,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,611,000.

TSIBU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

