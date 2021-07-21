Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

