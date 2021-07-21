Analysts Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:PWFL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,542. PowerFleet has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

