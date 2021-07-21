Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

WNS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

