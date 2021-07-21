Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $195.79 and last traded at $194.93, with a volume of 9934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

