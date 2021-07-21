Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Gap Up to $21.94

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.78. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 2,815 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGFV. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $770,750.00. Also, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $115,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $507,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,136 shares of company stock worth $3,513,817. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

