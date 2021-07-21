QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.50. QIWI shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The stock has a market cap of $652.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QIWI during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in QIWI by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

