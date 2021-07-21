Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.53

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $122.53, with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.53.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $1,658,881.48. Insiders sold a total of 45,199 shares of company stock worth $5,387,492 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.