Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,619,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 181,985 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $305,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,344. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

