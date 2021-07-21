AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $230.41

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $230.41 and last traded at $229.91, with a volume of 1340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.74.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

