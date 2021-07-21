Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.0 days.

LGRVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

LGRVF traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.19. Legrand has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

