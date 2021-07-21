Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00780609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

