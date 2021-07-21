Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

