First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STWD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

