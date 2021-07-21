First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $345,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

