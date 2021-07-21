First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

