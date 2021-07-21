First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.