First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 369,724 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,256,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 314,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 231,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,276,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $102.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

