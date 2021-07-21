Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after acquiring an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

