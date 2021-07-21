Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Read More: Black Swan
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.