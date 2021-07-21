Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

