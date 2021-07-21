Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 4,226 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

