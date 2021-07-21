Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 249,687 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 126,242 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.